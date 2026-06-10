Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 12,400 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,054 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,762 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ciena Stock Down 6.1%

Ciena stock opened at $438.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.85 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $518.37 and its 200 day moving average is $359.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Ciena's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates, and it raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance as AI-driven cloud and optical networking demand continues to strengthen. Article Title

Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates, and it raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance as AI-driven cloud and optical networking demand continues to strengthen. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growing backlog and international network wins, including subsea cable capacity upgrades in Indonesia, suggest demand remains healthy beyond the earnings report. Article Title

The company’s growing backlog and international network wins, including subsea cable capacity upgrades in Indonesia, suggest demand remains healthy beyond the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators say the stock may be digesting a sharp prior rally, so some of the pullback may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in business fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators say the stock may be digesting a sharp prior rally, so some of the pullback may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was hit by Ciena’s announcement of a large $2.5 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, which raised dilution and balance-sheet concerns even though the proceeds may be used for debt repayment, buybacks, and supply-chain funding. Article Title

Sentiment was hit by Ciena’s announcement of a large $2.5 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, which raised dilution and balance-sheet concerns even though the proceeds may be used for debt repayment, buybacks, and supply-chain funding. Negative Sentiment: Coverage from multiple outlets tied the stock’s decline to the convertible-debt financing plan, with investors focusing more on capital raising than on the earnings beat. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,105. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total transaction of $1,226,585.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,909,971.15. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Northland Securities set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus set a $650.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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