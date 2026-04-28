Ellington Financial (EFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $105.6110 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.07 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 53.10%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 628,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 47.25, a current ratio of 47.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. Ellington Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Ellington Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ellington Financial

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc NYSE: EFC is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC's core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

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