1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,530 shares of the company's stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,705 shares of the company's stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 107.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 72,751 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,559.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 91,468 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $9,070,615.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,932,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,871,278.34. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Todd Allan Penegor acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $274,168.86. This trade represents a 59.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,022,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,725,491. Insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Dutch Bros's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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