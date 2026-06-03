187,959 Shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Acquired by Capital Innovations LLC

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Innovations LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Innovations LLC owned 0.15% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 323,361 shares in the last quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 586.6% in the 3rd quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 217,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 185,718 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 501,316 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 89,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 91,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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