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1,899 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Leo Wealth LLC opened a new position in ASML by buying 1,899 shares (about $1.98M), while other institutions including AQR, UBS, Capstone and Schroder also increased stakes, with institutional ownership at roughly 26.07%.
  • ASML raised its quarterly dividend to $3.1771 (up from $1.88), representing a $12.71 annualized payout (≈1.0% yield); the dividend is payable May 5 with an ex-dividend date of April 27.
  • A proposed U.S. plan to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment and related House legislation could restrict shipments to China and potentially hurt ASML’s future revenue, particularly for its EUV tools.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML's price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML's dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Barron's highlights a specific House bill that would ban more chipmaking equipment shipments to China and names ASML as one of the companies that would feel the most pain if enacted — legislative risk increases geopolitical uncertainty and near-term revenue risk. Article Title

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,317.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,393.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,189.04.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on ASML and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded ASML to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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