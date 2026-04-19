21,573 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,573 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $326,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,007.36. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,852 shares of company stock worth $1,590,734 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unum Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unum Group wasn't on the list.

While Unum Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here