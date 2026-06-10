CenterBook Partners LP Invests $2.35 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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