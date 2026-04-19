24,491 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts: Sign Up

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,852 shares of company stock worth $1,590,734. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $103.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unum Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unum Group wasn't on the list.

While Unum Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here