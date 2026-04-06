32,004 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,004 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $218.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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