650,500 Shares in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE Bought by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 650,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000. Inspired Entertainment accounts for 4.9% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% in the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company's stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,903,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 233.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,062 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 384,289 shares of the company's stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,185 shares of the company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 4.9%

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $218.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspired Entertainment

In other Inspired Entertainment news, Chairman A Lorne Weil bought 21,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,364.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 602,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,981.35. The trade was a 3.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brooks H. Pierce bought 13,332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,724.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $360,560.16. The trade was a 34.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $545,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.88% of the company's stock.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc NASDAQ: INSE is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired's product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

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