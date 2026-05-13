ABC Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

ABC Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Chevron were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,528,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 325,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Up 0.7%

Chevron stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The stock's fifty day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,434 shares of company stock valued at $154,338,976. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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