Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Quilter Plc's 8th Largest Position

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 160,753 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.0% of Quilter Plc's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $177,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $217.50 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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