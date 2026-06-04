Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $542.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.08 and a 200-day moving average of $261.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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