Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 35,837 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,926 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Ferrari worth $101,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Ferrari alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Ferrari Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $347.68 on Thursday. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $312.51 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price target on Ferrari in a research note on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrari, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrari wasn't on the list.

While Ferrari currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here