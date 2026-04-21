Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is OFI Invest Asset Management's 4th Largest Position

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,861 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 192,735 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.9% of OFI Invest Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OFI Invest Asset Management's holdings in Alphabet were worth $389,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal bullish expectations around Google Cloud and AI monetization: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $395 and KeyCorp lifted its target to $380, citing momentum into Cloud Next. Cantor Fitzgerald price target raise KeyCorp target lift

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal bullish expectations around Google Cloud and AI monetization: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $395 and KeyCorp lifted its target to $380, citing momentum into Cloud Next. Positive Sentiment: Google is expanding its TPU/AI-inference push and getting growing demand from big AI customers (Anthropic, Meta). That strengthens cloud differentiation and potential high-margin hardware/service revenues. Google expands TPU push

Google is expanding its TPU/AI-inference push and getting growing demand from big AI customers (Anthropic, Meta). That strengthens cloud differentiation and potential high-margin hardware/service revenues. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Google is in talks with Marvell to develop inference-focused AI chips point to verticalization of Google's AI stack (could reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve cloud differentiation). These reports lifted chip names and echo the TPU push. Reuters: Marvell-Google talks

Reports that Google is in talks with Marvell to develop inference-focused AI chips point to verticalization of Google's AI stack (could reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve cloud differentiation). These reports lifted chip names and echo the TPU push. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage and trade commentary highlight heavy investor attention and short-term volatility around GOOGL (Zacks pieces noting larger-than-market moves); useful for traders but not necessarily directional for fundamentals. Zacks: Why GOOGL dipped

Some coverage and trade commentary highlight heavy investor attention and short-term volatility around GOOGL (Zacks pieces noting larger-than-market moves); useful for traders but not necessarily directional for fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Initial Marvell gains were pared after analysts disputed the scope/timing of any Google deal, introducing uncertainty about the immediate impact and which vendors will benefit. Marvell gains pared

Initial Marvell gains were pared after analysts disputed the scope/timing of any Google deal, introducing uncertainty about the immediate impact and which vendors will benefit. Negative Sentiment: eMarketer projects Meta will overtake Google in digital ad revenue this year — a red flag for Google’s core ad growth narrative and a potential headwind for revenue expectations. eMarketer: Meta set to surpass Google

eMarketer projects Meta will overtake Google in digital ad revenue this year — a red flag for Google’s core ad growth narrative and a potential headwind for revenue expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about rising AI-related spending (reports that Alphabet will materially increase AI investment) can pressure near-term margins even as it supports long-term growth—this likely contributed to today's pullback after a strong April rally. Fool on AI spending concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.09 and a 200-day moving average of $302.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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