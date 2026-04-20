Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,434 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 39,354 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Yousif Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $206,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,186,112 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,984,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,250,829 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,541,877,000 after purchasing an additional 392,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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