Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Decreased by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,800 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Crews Bank & Trust's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crews Bank & Trust's holdings in Apple were worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $259.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.40. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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