Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lessened by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,223 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 39,504 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.7% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $95,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $189.81 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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