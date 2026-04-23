Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here