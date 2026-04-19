Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Decreased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,137 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $43,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $259.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.81 and a 1-year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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