Argo Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,733 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,733 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total value of $629,763.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,946.79. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,117 shares of company stock worth $106,367,778. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.09.

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Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $675.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $628.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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