Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Holdings Lowered by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,479 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,711 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Armstrong World Industries worth $30,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.06 and a 52 week high of $206.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.

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About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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