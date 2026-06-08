Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,056 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 127,318 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Armstrong World Industries worth $34,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $155.16 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.06 and a 1 year high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.Armstrong World Industries's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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