ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Santander lowered shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,482.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML's price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML's dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Article Title

Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML's price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML's dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Article Title

JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Article Title

Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Article Title

Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Article Title

Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Negative Sentiment: Barron's highlights a specific House bill that would ban more chipmaking equipment shipments to China and names ASML as one of the companies that would feel the most pain if enacted — legislative risk increases geopolitical uncertainty and near-term revenue risk. Article Title

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,317.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,393.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,189.04. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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