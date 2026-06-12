Autohome Inc. $ATHM Shares Sold by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM - Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,423 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 285,936 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 0.2% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Autohome worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Autohome by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,271 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Autohome news, CTO Bibo Xiang sold 10,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $45,709.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $271,300.80. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Yan Zeng sold 24,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,239. The trade was a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Autohome from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATHM

Autohome Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:ATHM opened at $17.89 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Autohome had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $208.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Autohome's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.59%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc NYSE: ATHM operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

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