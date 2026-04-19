Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,398 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Biogen were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Biogen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.10. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $202.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Biogen's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price objective on Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $208.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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