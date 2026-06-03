BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,516 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 277,233 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.83% of Darling Ingredients worth $47,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,777 shares of the company's stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,528 shares of the company's stock worth $25,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,222,470.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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