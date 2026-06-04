BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $33.43 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,528 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 306,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.39% of HF Sinclair worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company's stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $6,194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 498.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,094 shares of the company's stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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