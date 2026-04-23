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Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Bio-Rad Laboratories logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Bio‑Rad by 5.9% in Q4, selling 5,610 shares and now owns 89,838 shares (about 0.33%) valued at approximately $27.22 million.
  • Latest quarter saw an EPS miss ($2.51 vs. $2.57 expected) and revenue of $693.2M slightly below estimates; the stock was down 1.6%, with a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E of 10.77.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $339.75, but there have been downgrades (Citigroup to Neutral, PT $300) and a reaffirmed Sell from Weiss.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,838 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE BIO opened at $300.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $343.12. The business's 50-day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $299.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.64 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 29.42%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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