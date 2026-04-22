Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 132,279 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial comprises 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Stag Industrial worth $103,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. CPC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 1.5%

Stag Industrial stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The company had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Stag Industrial's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $988,981.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,260.18. This trade represents a 96.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $3,671,482.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,904. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. iA Financial set a $39.00 target price on Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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