Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here