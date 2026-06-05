Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.1% of Suncoast Equity Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management's holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baring Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $418.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $394.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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