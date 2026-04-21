Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Reduced by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 26,448 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $100,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched the Arcot Smart Ruleset, an ML-driven adaptive fraud product that extends its AI/software revenue opportunity beyond chips — a strategic, higher-margin growth vector if adoption scales. Arcot Smart Ruleset

Broadcom launched the Arcot Smart Ruleset, an ML-driven adaptive fraud product that extends its AI/software revenue opportunity beyond chips — a strategic, higher-margin growth vector if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Deal momentum: Broadcom’s expanded multi-year AI chip relationships with hyperscalers (Meta, Google, Anthropic) are repeatedly highlighted by analysts and trade press as the core long-term growth thesis. These partnerships underpin bullish research and “core AI infrastructure” narratives. Meta-Broadcom analysis

Deal momentum: Broadcom’s expanded multi-year AI chip relationships with hyperscalers (Meta, Google, Anthropic) are repeatedly highlighted by analysts and trade press as the core long-term growth thesis. These partnerships underpin bullish research and “core AI infrastructure” narratives. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst pieces (Forbes, Motley Fool coverage) reaffirm Broadcom as a top AI-infrastructure pick, supporting the case for durable demand despite a high valuation. Forbes on Broadcom

Positive media/analyst pieces (Forbes, Motley Fool coverage) reaffirm Broadcom as a top AI-infrastructure pick, supporting the case for durable demand despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks analyst commentary highlights strong AI momentum but also flags margin and macro risks — useful context that tempers unqualified optimism and explains mixed near-term reactions. Zacks analyst blog

Zacks analyst commentary highlights strong AI momentum but also flags margin and macro risks — useful context that tempers unqualified optimism and explains mixed near-term reactions. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment hit from a rival/partner development: reports that Marvell is in talks with Google on AI chips sparked a rotation into Marvell and pressure on Broadcom shares — this appears to be the proximate cause of today’s weakness. CNBC Marvell/Google report

Sentiment hit from a rival/partner development: reports that Marvell is in talks with Google on AI chips sparked a rotation into Marvell and pressure on Broadcom shares — this appears to be the proximate cause of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting Broadcom’s larger-than-market decline underscores short-term selling/volatility after a strong run; elevated valuation (high P/E) leaves stock sensitive to news. Zacks on price drop

Market reaction: coverage noting Broadcom’s larger-than-market decline underscores short-term selling/volatility after a strong run; elevated valuation (high P/E) leaves stock sensitive to news. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reduced its Broadcom stake modestly, a small datapoint that can add to near-term selling pressure but is not a structural concern. Sumitomo stake reduction

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.61 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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