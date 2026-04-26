Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,971 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Rush Street Interactive worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock worth $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,109 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,329,550 shares of the company's stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 946,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,031 shares of the company's stock worth $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 683,486 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,778,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 48,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,113,958.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $4,351,677.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 949,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,712,735.28. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,239,588 shares of company stock worth $24,025,669 over the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Rush Street Interactive's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital raised Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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