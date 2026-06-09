Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,947 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 219,322 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.66% of FTI Consulting worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of -0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $189.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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