Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 201,956 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,042 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 201,956 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $238,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $469.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.56 and a 200-day moving average of $530.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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