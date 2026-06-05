Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 51,300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,556 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $217.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.95 and a 200-day moving average of $218.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.04.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating on Honeywell and set a $268 price target , while Goldman Sachs raised its target to $276 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Honeywell and set a , while Goldman Sachs raised its target to and reiterated a rating, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell-controlled Quantinuum launched its IPO at $60 per share and raised $1.68 billion , with strong first-day trading interest underscoring investor appetite for Honeywell’s quantum-computing assets and potential value unlock. Article Title

Honeywell-controlled launched its IPO at and raised , with strong first-day trading interest underscoring investor appetite for Honeywell’s quantum-computing assets and potential value unlock. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is preparing for its standalone debut and told investors it sees strong long-term growth, including an expectation of $6.5 billion in adjusted earnings by 2030 , which could support a higher valuation for Honeywell after the spin-off. Article Title

Honeywell Aerospace is preparing for its standalone debut and told investors it sees strong long-term growth, including an expectation of , which could support a higher valuation for Honeywell after the spin-off. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace’s investor day highlighted a plan to focus on profitable growth, capital allocation, and operational simplification ahead of its planned June 29 spin-off, which could be viewed as a catalyst for unlocking shareholder value. Article Title

Honeywell Aerospace’s investor day highlighted a plan to focus on profitable growth, capital allocation, and operational simplification ahead of its planned June 29 spin-off, which could be viewed as a catalyst for unlocking shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s stock is also being discussed in valuation pieces that frame the Aerospace spin-off and Quantinuum IPO as part of a broader portfolio reshaping, but these are more interpretive than immediate stock-moving events. Article Title

Honeywell’s stock is also being discussed in valuation pieces that frame the Aerospace spin-off and Quantinuum IPO as part of a broader portfolio reshaping, but these are more interpretive than immediate stock-moving events. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined despite the news flow, suggesting investors may be focusing on near-term valuation concerns or choosing to wait for clearer execution on the planned restructuring and separation events. Article Title

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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