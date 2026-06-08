Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,093 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 346,941 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $111,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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