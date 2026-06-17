Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 230,634 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,918 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 230,634 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Celestica worth $65,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $382.40 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $474.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $379.10 and its 200-day moving average is $325.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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