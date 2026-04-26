CM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $675.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $628.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,117 shares of company stock valued at $106,367,778. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $872.00 to $908.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $837.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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