Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,044 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $123,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 83.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 53.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26,500.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company's stock.

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EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.8%

EGP stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.37 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.50. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.69%.The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EastGroup Properties's payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded EastGroup Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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