Danske Bank A S Has $163.72 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,157 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $163,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Intuit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of INTU opened at $388.50 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.11 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $414.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $636.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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