EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $87,193,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,410.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 719,426 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 690,765 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 662,539 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,999 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $115,826,000 after acquiring an additional 644,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.2%

EOG stock opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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