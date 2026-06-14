Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 54,548 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161,895 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,548 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Hasbro worth $95,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $147,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company's stock worth $220,089,000 after buying an additional 1,677,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,583,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,821,000 after acquiring an additional 496,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,392,088,000 after acquiring an additional 453,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Hasbro's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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