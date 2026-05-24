Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $601,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $346.53 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $321.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.64. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,334 shares of company stock worth $11,057,870 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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