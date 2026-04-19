First Capital, Inc. $FCAP Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP - Free Report) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,180 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of First Capital worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 30,940.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 215.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded First Capital to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Capital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Capital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Capital

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. First Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.06%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

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