Forteris Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,675 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.0% of Forteris Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $837.09.

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Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total transaction of $629,763.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,946.79. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 166,117 shares of company stock worth $106,367,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of META stock opened at $675.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $628.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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