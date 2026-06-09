Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Wabtec $WAB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,432 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Wabtec accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total transaction of $970,624.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,639,883. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of WAB stock opened at $259.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $275.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.Wabtec's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Wabtec declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

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