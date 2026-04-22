Franchise GP Ltd Purchases New Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,296,000. PDD accounts for about 39.6% of Franchise GP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD by 62.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 345,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDD by 17.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 368,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,418 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,719,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura upgraded shares of PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDD from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $139.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.88. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

PDD Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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