Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 945,166 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472,709 shares of the company's stock after selling 945,166 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.08% of RTX worth $2,654,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

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RTX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $181.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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